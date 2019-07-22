KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - As improvements continue to be made for the Juniper Fire burning in Klickitat County, the evacuation level is being lowered from 3 to a Level 1.
The reduction is effective as of 4:00 pm, on Monday, July 22.
The incident is still ongoing and there are still hot spots within the fire area. Responders are asking all residents in the area to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen suddenly.
Citizens are encouraged to work with local emergency management departments to register their emergency notification systems.