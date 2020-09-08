Update, Sept. 8, 12:08 p.m.:
BEVERLY, Wash. - All evacuation notices issued for the Beverly Burke Fire have been reduced to Level 1.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Beverly Burke Road between State Route 26 and State Route 243 will remain closed until approximately 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9.
The Beverly Burke Fire is burning about 2,000 acres near the town of Beverly and is under the control of about 35 firefighters. As of noon on Tuesday, September 8, there was no exact containment number available.
"We think everyone can sleep and breathe a little easier today," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.
Winds have calmed down tremendously, allowing firefighters to greatly slow the fire's advance. The fire is burning on federal Bureau of Land Management property as well as some private lands.
Previous Coverage:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office have issued evacuations due to the Bev Burke Fire in southwest Grant County.
According to GCSO, Beverly Burke Road is closed between SR-26 and SR-243.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.