CUSICK, Wash. - On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at around 8:30 p.m., a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. The fire is burning on federal, state, and private land.
Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has expanded rapidly. In an update from WildCAD on Friday, the size was reported to be approximately 3,500 acres and is zero percent contained.
Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) were issued by Pend Oreille County Emergency Management (POCEM) Thursday evening for residents in Cusick near the Calispel Peak area. The evacuations cover 16 square miles west of mile post 410 on SR-20 in an area primarily accessed through Tacoma Creek Rd.
Tacoma Creek Rd. is closed above California Rd.
The closed sections are:
- Section 34, Range 43
- Sections 3-10
- Sections 15-22
A map is available online for more detail. Updates from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team can be found on their Facebook page.
All debris burns, permit burns, campfires, and recreational fires are banned in Pend Oreille County.
Due to the difficult terrain and fuel consisting of heavy timber, slash, and beetle-infested trees, a Type 3 management team was called in Thursday night to take command of the fire. The terrain has made reaching the fire difficult for ground crews, who are currently trying to shore up road systems to the fire and create access points.
In the update on Friday, they requested anyone planning to recreate in the area over Labor Day weekend please stay out of the area. Check the Department of Natural Resources for campground closures, as be mindful of fire apparatuses and personnel working in the areas of Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain.
A red flag warning for the area is in affect until 9 p.m. Friday due to extremely hot and dry conditions, as well as wind around 5-7 miles per hour and gusts as high as 11 miles per hour. Erratic fire behavior is anticipated as a result, and weather will continue to be hot and dry over the weekend.
Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, 15 fires were reported across northeast Washington following lightning strikes in the region. Many of them were contained quickly thanks to quick response times, however two fires continue to burn and pose risk to the area.
The Power Peak Fire is 25 miles southeast of Chewelah and is estimated to be around 4 acres in size. It is near private lands.
There have been no evacuations issued at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available!