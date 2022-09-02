Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington, Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa, Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax, Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai, Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford, Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday... .Very hot temperatures and low relative humidity values will accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing wildfires may grow rapidly under these conditions. A weather disturbance Saturday will bring gusty winds and isolated dry lightning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE, SELKIRK MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WESTERN AND EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. * Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent Friday, 15 to 30 percent Saturday. * Temperatures: 95 to 102 Friday, 85 to 93 Saturday. * Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region. Thunderstorms on Saturday could initiate new wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&