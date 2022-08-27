SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on.
Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
Firefighters continued to work on containing and controlling the fire overnight, ensuring structure protection and calling in additional brush trucks in preparation for windy conditions on Saturday.
Day 2 on the #PalisadesFire (8/27/22) still putting work in pic.twitter.com/YYctcXE4C5— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 27, 2022
No buildings were lost as of Saturday morning, and at 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 27, all evacuation warnings for the area were lowered to Level 1 by Spokane County Emergency Management.
Last updated: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10.
The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
Level 3 evacuations, "go, evacuate now," remain in place for areas west of Government Way, while areas east of Government have been downgraded to level 1, "be ready."
Last Updated Aug. 27 at 8:45 a.m.
A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it.
The fire is 0% contained, 50% lined.
Roads were closed in the area earlier while the winds created high fire activity. However, Government Way has reopened to traffic.
Evacuations have been lowered to Level 1 for the following areas:
- North to N. Houston
- South to River Ridge
- West to Government Way
- East to Spokane River
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for residents in:
- North to W. Houston
- South to Greenwood
- West to Grove
- East to Government Way
A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross for evacuated residents in need of a place to stay at:
West Central Community Center
1603 N. Belt St.
Spokane, WA 99205
Last updated: Aug. 26 at 8:50 p.m.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued by SCFD10 to residents in the area. Those in the following areas should leave immediately:
- North to W. Houston
- South to Greenwood
- West to Grove
- East to Government Way
Level 1 evacuations in the following areas have also been raised to Level 3:
- North to N. Houston
- South to River Ridge
- West to Government Way
- East to Spokane River
Life-threatening conditions mean you should not delay! All individuals in the evacuation area are asked to get to safety immediately.
The Red Cross has opened up an emergency shelter for those displaced.:
Last updated: Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.
A brush fire on N. Government Way near Palisades Christian Academy began just before 4:30 on Friday afternoon and is estimated to be around 5 acres in size at this time. Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) and other local departments are currently responding.
We have crews on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.