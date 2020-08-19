UPDATE, Aug. 19th 12:45 PM:
Crews say the Badger Lake and Williams Lake Fires are now 55% contained, and evacuations have been reduced.
There is now a Level 2 evacuation notice in effect for the Badger Estates and Cutthroat Bay areas.
Firefighters have been working to secure and mop up dozer and hand lines around the fire.
UPDATE, Aug. 18th 5:30 PM:
The Badger Lake fire is burning 244 acres while the nearby Williams Lake fire is burning 22 acres. Crews are estimating overall fire containment at 40 percent.
Crews continue to work on strengthening lines around the fire while monitoring for spotting activity.
Level 3 evacuations are still in effect for the Badger Estates and Cutthroat Bay areas.
UPDATE, Aug. 18th 8:45 AM:
Crews will begin to break down slash piles that ignited during the initial spread of the Williams Lake Fire that's east of the Badger Lake Fire.
Incident Management said the community can expect to see significant smoke Tuesday.
UPDATE, Aug. 16th 11:00 PM:
Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area near the Badger Lake Fire.
Crews say 50 to 70 homes are threatened by the flames. Local law enforcement is helping the warn homeowners.
This fire is estimated at 200 acres and growing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 8:30 PM:
According to the Washington Fire Marshal, the Badger Lake Fire is burning 200 plus acres.
State mobilization has been approved to help fight the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 7:30 PM:
According to Washington DNR, the fire(s) are burning 40 acres and flames are spreading quickly.
Fire crews are working to protect buildings in the Badger Lake Community.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Four separate brush fires are burning near Badger Lake and Williams Lake in Spokane County.
According to Washington DNR, one is six acres, another is eight acres and a third is two acres. Progression on the fourth fire has stopped.
Both ground crews and air crews are on scene to fight the blazes.
UPDATE, Aug. 16 9:30 PM:
KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner spoke with witness Lisa MacAuley. She was out boating with family and friends when things took a scary turn.
“It was crazy, we were just out on the lake,” she said. “We saw one fire start up and then two more. Maybe just from embers. The flames were probably one hundred to two hundred feet in the air.”
Lisa says the fire crews weren’t letting people leave the area for their own safety. After about an hour of waiting, they got the green light to head home to Spokane. She says she’s very worried for those still near the scene.
“I am praying that my friends are okay…that their houses are not burning,” she said. “All the landlines are down and so is their cell service…I have no way to get in contact (with my friends.)”
As soon as KHQ receives an update on the fire, we will post it here.
