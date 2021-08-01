SANDPOINT, Idaho - Evacuations have been put in place for the 2400-acre Trestle Creek Complex Fire burning northeast of Sandpoint after strong winds fed the flames Saturday.
According to emergency alerts from Bonner County Sheriff's Department, residents from Snow Mobile Turn Out to Highway 200 are under level 3 (go now).
The following areas have been placed under level 2 (get ready to go) evacuations:
- Stove Road
- Lewiston Trail
- Little Flume Creek Road
- 2000 through 4000 blocks of Flume Creek Road
- Early Breakfast Creek Road
- Cross Mountain Road from Flume Creek Road to Stove Road
Bonner County deputies said they will be contacting each residence in the evacuation area with more information.