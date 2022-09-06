Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR POOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse - Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 35 mph Foothills of the Cascades and upper Columbia Basin. * Timing: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidities: Tuesday overnight recovery 35 to 45 percent. 10 to 20 percent in the valleys and 20 to 35 percent over the higher terrain. * Temperatures: Upper 80s to low 90s valleys and mid 70s to 80s mountains. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&