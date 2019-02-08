Evening weather for February 8, 2019

BIG UPDATE: Spokane to Ritzville and the Northern Panhandle have just been upgraded from a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning. 2-5" of additional snowfall from tonight through Sunday morning, as well as wind gusts up to 50mph.
Here's the write-up from the Spokane National Weather Service:
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Strong gusty winds leading to blowing and drifting. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, Coulee City, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting snow will have the potential to make some roads impassable.The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.