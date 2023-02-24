REARDAN, Wash. - On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 15-year-old Shadrach Hall-Turner was shot and killed in his friend's basement in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting. In new court documents, the four other boys told police what happened leading up to Hall-Turner's death.
Initially, one of the boys, the one who called 911 and remained at the scene with Hall-Turner, told police it had been a drive-by shooting. However, after an officer warned of the penalties of perjury, he recanted.
The story he and the two other boys who witnessed the shooting are largely similar. Each said they were gathered in the basement after being invited to "hang out and play video games." Each of the boys told investigators they were paying attention to the game, assuming the others were goofing around, when they heard a loud bang or pop. One said he saw the suspect holding the gun, one said he saw the gun on the ground, and the third said he'd been so shocked he couldn't remember, but it was either on the ground or being held by the suspect.
The suspect was advised by his defender not to speak with investigators and did not give an interview.
According to the documents, the boy who remained at the scene told officers he and one of the boys were on a sofa playing a game, and the other three, including the suspect and Hall-Turner, were behind them on a bed when he heard a loud bang. He told investigators Hall-Turner said, "Dude, you should me.," and the suspect responded, "I didn't mean to." Hall-Turner then said again, "I think you shot me," and the suspect said, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean to."
The boy told investigators Hall-Turner stood up and began walking, appearing to be fine. He noticed a circular hole in Hall-Turner's shirt and that it was leaking blood. He then described Hall-Turner "doing a thing" and shaking his fists while they helped get him outside and called 911.
All three told investigators the suspect had not shot Hall-Turner intentionally, and that it appeared to be an accident. One said the suspect had brought the gun and was showing it to Hall-Turner. They began goofing around, during which the suspect threw the gun, which fired as it hit the floor. He said he didn't know where the gun was exactly, but he thought the suspect had returned it to his grandmother's bedroom.
A search warrant was obtained for the grandmother's home, where a small .38 Special Taurus snub nose revolver was recovered the grandmother's room where she specified, in a black bag beneath her bed.
In his arraignment, the judge noted the suspect had a prior conviction for fourth-degree assault, though there was not a risk of failure to appear. Bail was set at $100,000, along with a no contact order with the other witnesses.