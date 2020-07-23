Restaurant
New COVID-19 restrictions announced on Thursday are causing another wave of concern for Washington businesses owners struggling to survive. 
 
Local chef Chad White lives in a constant guessing game when it comes to running his businesses during the pandemic. 
 
"We don't know how to operate at this point. The mandates and the regulations are changing so frequently," White said.
 
 
He said business owners come up with plans to meet Washington state's new COVID-19 guidelines just in time for them to change again. Governor Inslee's new restrictions on restaurants and bars continue that pattern. 
 
One change will require people who choose to dine indoors to only do so with members of their household. White said that alone will deal a big hit to Washington restaurants. 
 
"We're actually going from a 50 percent decrease in occupancy to something more of an 80 percent decrease in occupancy because a lot of people aren't from the same household," White said. 
 
The new restrictions will also place time limits on alcohol sales and cut them off at 10 p.m. White says that move will hurt businesses that specialize in late night service. 
 
"It's going to financially decapitate a lot of our restaurants and bars here that find most of their revenue generating periods between 10 and midnight."
 
Taverns, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries will have to close all indoor service, even if they serve food. Wedding receptions will also not be allowed, which leaves catering companies in a difficult position.
 
White said the ever-changing restrictions are deeply frustrating and cause harm to local businesses across the state.   
 
"For us as business owners, we go either say shut down completely or keep us open," White said. "This incremental decrease in opportunity to operate is really just bleeding us out."
 
The new restrictions will go into effect on July 30. 

