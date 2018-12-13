A 25-year-old gorilla named Barney is back at the Miami Zoo after passing his annual physical.
Barney is a Silverback Lowland gorilla and weighs more than 400 pounds!
On Tuesday, specialists wheeled him into an examination room, where they performed a general physical.
In addition to some skin rashes, Barney had a lingering cough that he just couldn't seem to shake. It turns out, mites were crawling around in his lungs!
Zoo keepers say they'll be treated with medicine, and that the cough should go away soon.
As for his skin, doctors performed several tests and determined Barney may be sensitive to mango, plantains and dust mites.
After getting a somewhat clean bill of health, Barney returned to his habitat, and has since made a full recovery.