Watch again

Update: 1:15 p.m. A 35-year-old Everett man was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving two semi trucks 25 miles east of Ritzville on I-90.

Washington State Patrol says 35-year-old Bryon Steik was traveling eastbound on I-90 in a 2001 Kenworth semi in the left lane when he left the roadway, impacting the rock embankment in the center median and jackknifing the truck westbound into the roadway.

Steve Whitney, 59 of Concrete, Wash., was traveling behind Steik in a 2015 Kenworth semi and struck Steik's vehicle. A Toyota Highlander driven by 68-year-old Randy Hendrickson of Ephrata then struck Whitney's truck.

Neither Whitney or Hendrickson were injured and both were using seatbelts.

WSP told KHQ Steik was found lying in the road by Whitney after the crash, but it's unknown if he was ejected or got out himself. WSP says Steik's vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions.

UPDATE: WSP tells me the driver that was flown to the hospital was found laying in the road by the other driver involved. It’s unknown if he was ejected or got out himself after the crash. Investigators on scene. One lane still blocked. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/zUTAoGZcwZ — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) March 13, 2019

Update: 12:20 p.m. Washington State Patrol says all of I-90 eastbound has been reopened.

Update: 11:04 a.m. Washington State Patrol says the driver that was flown to the hospital was found laying in the road by the other driver involved. It’s unknown if he was ejected or got out himself after the crash. Investigators on scene. One lane still blocked.