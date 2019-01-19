EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for shooting a woman in the back as she was running away from him at an Everett park.

The Daily Herald reports Jose Espinoza Aguilar was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault as part of a plea deal.

Snohomish County deputy prosecutor Matt Hunter says Espinoza Aguilar likely would have faced far more prison time if the victim hadn't been scared to testify.

Multiple stories were told about what led up to the violence at Langus Riverfront Park in January 2017. The defendant and the woman apparently had dated, but there also was a dispute involving money and drugs.

Espinoza Aguilar told the judge that he hopes to better himself in prison.

