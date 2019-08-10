Everett Police are investigating cat mutilations due to cat limbs being found in North Everett since June.
According to KOMO News, police thought wild animals were preying on cats, but last week veterinarians suggested the limbs were removed by an instrument.
Dates and locations of the discoveries include:
- June 13 in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Ave
- July 13 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave
- July 15 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave
- July 27 in the 2200 block Rockefeller Ave
There is a $53,000 reward to find the person responsible.
Everett Police said it is too soon to say if the cases are connected.