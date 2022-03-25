EVERETT, Wash. - Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Everett Police Department reported a major incident on the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. that shutdown the area for a time. During this time, the WSU Everett campus also went into lockdown and evacuated students due to a potential shooting incident in the area.
Everett Police announced a SMART (Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team) Investigation into the incident was underway. SMART Investigations are undertaken by members of multiple local and state agencies to investigate incidences of police use of force, such as shootings.
While initially no information was given on the nature of the incident, Everett PD and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office later confirmed an officer had been shot and killed.
In a release from the SMART PIO stated Officer Dan Rocha, 41, made contact with a 50-year-old adult male in a Starbucks parking lot on North Broadway. An altercation ensued between Officer Rocha and the suspect, during which the suspect fired a gun multiple times, fatally striking Rocha, before fleeing in a dark blue Mini Cooper.
Everett PD located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle collision near 35th and Rucker. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.
Following the accident, the suspect was taken for medical evaluation. Once released, he will be booked into Snohomish County Jail.
Officer Rocha became a fully commissioned officer in 2018 and served the City of Everett as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career. He is survived by his wife, two sons and large extended family. Everett PD thanks the community for the outpouring of support, and states information on a memorial will be released soon.
The shooting happened the same day a Celebration of Life procession in Tacoma for Pierce County deputy Dominique Calata, who was shot and killed during a SWAT incident, for which Spokane's mayor ordered the flags at half-staff.