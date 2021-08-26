SPOKANE, Wash. - President and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership Mark Richard said hearing that this year's Hoopfest was canceled was disheartening for the business community but understands why the decision was made.
"We're hanging on to every little bit of hope we can get."
He says Hoopfest generates an estimated $50 million a year for the entire region. Now, we're losing that for the second year in a row.
"That's real impact right there," Richard said. "Everybody's going to feel an impact from this.
Moving forward, Richard said the Downtown Partnership will get creative in terms of new ways to support a vibrant downtown economy while still keeping folks safe.
"What kind of events can we host outdoors? Smaller venues, smaller events, where it can be safe and can maintain some of this energy and excitement, and still encourage folks to come down here and enjoy beautiful downtown Spokane."
Spokane has already rallied around Hoopfest, with some encouraging teams to donate their entry fee rather than request the 20% refund.
"As a lifelong resident of Spokane, I just think that is Spokane," said Richard. "Here's again a non-profit that has for 30 years put on, frankly, one of the best events in the country, and they've fallen on hard times. Seeing the community kind of rise up and support them is no surprise to me."
While he knows the decision must've been gut-wrenching for the Hoopfest team, he said he has full confidence they'll do everything they can do to make sure next Spring's event comes back bigger and better than ever before.