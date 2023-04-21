Saturday looks quiet as we take a brief break between systems. 
 
Sunday, our next system moves in, bringing another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day Monday. Daytime highs remain below average in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows that will slowly creep up into the upper 30's and 40's.
 
A ridge of high pressure will gradually build in for the second half of next week.  And, if everything holds together, we will see some sunshine and warmer temperatures through Friday.
 
Have a great weekend!

