SPOKANE, Wash. - The State B tournament is back! The four-day high school basketball tournament is kicking off at the Spokane Arena Wednesday after being canceled in 2021. 

Here's everything fans need to know ahead of the games! 

TICKETS:

Single-day, three and four-day passes are available. Here's the pricing from TicketsWest:

Tickets will be sold at the door of the arena. 

4 Day Tournament Pass (Wednesday - Saturday)

  • Adult - $50.00 / Student, Senior and Military - $39.00

3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm

  • Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00

Single Day - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

  • Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00

Single Day - Saturday

  • Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00

Discount Information

  • Student: Children 5-11; 12 and over with vaild ASB card
  • Military: Active duty and retired with proper Military ID (does not include family members)
  • Senior: Ages 62 and over
  • Children under the age of 5 are admitted free

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Guests may carry one clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags or small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are also permitted.

Backpacks and purses larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items or single compartment diaper bags (child must be present).

COVID POLICY: 

In line with the state mask mandate, all fans 5-years and older will be required to wear a mask to the event.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests will not be required. 

GAMES: 

Want to see where your team's playing? Here's a link to each bracket.

Schedule for Wednesday:

Girls 2B

  • 9:00 am #11 Rainier vs #6 Lake Roosevelt
  • 10:30 am #10 Wahkiakum vs #2 Warden
  • 12:15 pm #12 Mabton vs #5 Raymond
  • 2:00 pm #9 Adna vs #8 Chief Leschi

Boys 2B

  • 3:45 pm #11 Toutle Lake vs #6 Napavine
  • 5:30 pm #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #7 Adna
  • 7:15 pm #13 Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs #5 Morton-White Pass
  • 9:00 pm #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #8 Coupeville

Boys 1B

  • 9:00 am #11 Naselle vs #3 Northwest Yeshiva
  • 10:30 am #10 Mount Vernon Christian vs #7 Lummi Nation
  • 12:15pm #12 Crosspoint vs #5 Sunnyside Christian
  • 2:00 pm #9 Wellpinit vs #8 DeSales

Girls 1B

  • 3:45 pm #11 Waterville-Mansfield vs #6 Mossyrock
  • 5:30 pm #15 Evergreen Lutheran vs #7 Wellpinit
  • 7:15 pm #13 Cusick vs #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
  • 9:00 pm #16 Willapa Valley vs #8 Pomeroy

Here's a link to the full schedule!

PARKING: 

Spokane Arena has seven parking lots, with a total of 1,963 spots. Prices vary between events.

HUNGRY?

The arena came prepared this year with multiple food vendors throughout the stadium.

No need to pack a lunch, there will be sandwiches, burgers, pizza, frozen yogurt and more available for purchase!

 

