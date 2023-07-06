SEATTLE, Wash. — Calling all Swifties! Are you in dire need of information on tickets, hotels or Seattle itself for Taylor's upcoming concerts at Lumen Field? Look no further — we've got you covered.
First and foremost, tickets. Tickets are still available, but they certainly are not cheap. For July 22, the least expensive ticket starts at $1,239 and is positioned behind the stage. For July 23, the least expensive ticket starts at $1,329 in the suites.
In total, there are about 203 tickets available for the Saturday show and 272 available for the Sunday show. We recommend sticking to trusted websites like Vivid Seats as opposed to buying from outside sellers to avoid getting scammed.
Next on the docket is hotel information. If you're looking for a cheap stay, consider the following:
- Motel 6 Issaquah is 20 minutes away from Lumen Field and is roughly $193 per night.
- Extended Stay America Suites near Factoria is about a 17-minute drive to Lumen Field and is about $220 per night.
- Hotel 116 is $345 per night and is about 18 minutes away from Lumen Field.
If you're treating yourself for the weekend, more expensive options include...
- Silver Cloud Hotel, which starts at $855.67 per night and is a three-minute walk from Lumen Field.
- Hotel 1000, LXR Hotels & Resorts, set at a 17-minute walk or a six-minute drive from the field and is around $855 per night.
- Renaissance Seattle Hotel is a 22-minute walk from the field and a six-minute drive as well, set at a little cheaper for $559 per night.
All of the above hotels had available rooms as of July 6.
Last, but not least, are tips and tricks for navigating Seattle to ensure you have the best concert experience possible.
Transportation in Seattle is, well, a hot topic these days. To beat the infamous Seattle traffic your parents won't stop yammering about, we recommend several alternative modes of transportation:
- Walking. It's an obvious one. If you manage to score a hotel close to Lumen Field, walking will be your best friend.
- Biking. It's a similar option to walking in its lack of a carbon footprint, but usually is much faster! However, if you're flying into Seattle and don't feel like lugging your bike on the plane, there are several places you can rent bikes for the weekend. Alki Bike and Board is one of those places, alongside Velo Bike Shop. Lime bikes are also another convenient option!
- Buses. Taking the bus is a less expensive option, but might not always be the most convenient depending on where you're staying. We would recommend mapping out bus routes using the King County Schedules and Maps website.
- Also, to save an extra bit of money, investing in an ORCA card transit pass when you arrive could be a good option. You can purchase one for $3 at the Sea-Tac Airport and can add money to the card as you go via an app. That way, you don't have to worry about carrying or paying cash for every ride!
- Link Light Rail. This is a part of the Sound Transit system and is most convenient to use if you're traveling from Sea-Tac into the city. Check out Sound Transit's map for route information.
- You can also use your ORCA card to pay for rides!
- Taxis or ride-sharing. The main apps associated with taxis in Seattle are Lyft, Uber, and Yellow Cab. This is the more expensive way to get around, but can be convenient if you want a transportation option that's available all hours of the night!
Most importantly, have a fun weekend living out your Wildest Dreams, Swifties!