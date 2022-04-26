SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's 2022 Bloomsday race is right around the corner and the city wants it to run as smoothly as possible.
Here's some day-of information and tips on how to navigate one of the biggest events Spokane has put on in the last three years.
From the City of Spokane:
- Residents along the 7.46-mile Bloomsday course in Browne’s Addition, Peaceful Valley, West Central, River Run/SFCC area, and Kendall Yards should take note of road closures Sunday morning into early afternoon.
- Bloomsday packet pick-up will be at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, so watch for increased pedestrian traffic downtown on those days. The full weekend schedule is posted online.
- Many downtown parking meters will be covered with bags on Saturday night before Bloomsday that alert people they can’t park there on Sunday, the day of the event. However, downtown businesses will remain open Saturday night. Be sure to move your vehicle by 2 a.m. on Sunday.
- Barricades will be up in Browne’s Addition on Saturday reminding drivers to park elsewhere on Sunday during Bloomsday. Vehicles on the course on Sunday morning are subject to tow.
- Little things matter a lot. Do your part during Bloomsday to not be a litterbug. Street sweepers can’t pick up some items such as Otter pop wrappers because they are flat and small. Use trash receptacles along the course.
- Consider taking Spokane Transit shuttles and buses to and from Bloomsday instead of trying to park downtown.