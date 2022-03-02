SPOKANE, Wash. - The State B tournament is back! The four-day high school basketball tournament is kicking off at the Spokane Arena Wednesday after being canceled in 2021.
Here's everything fans need to know ahead of the games!
TICKETS:
Single-day, three and four-day passes are available. Here's the pricing from TicketsWest:
Tickets will be sold at the door of the arena.
4 Day Tournament Pass (Wednesday - Saturday)
- Adult - $50.00 / Student, Senior and Military - $39.00
3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) - This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm
- Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00
Single Day - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00
Single Day - Saturday
- Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00
Discount Information
- Student: Children 5-11; 12 and over with vaild ASB card
- Military: Active duty and retired with proper Military ID (does not include family members)
- Senior: Ages 62 and over
- Children under the age of 5 are admitted free
COVID POLICY:
In line with the state mask mandate, all fans 5-years and older will be required to wear a mask to the event.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests will not be required.
GAMES:
Want to see where your team's playing? Here's a link to each bracket.
Schedule for Wednesday:
Girls 2B
- 9:00 am #11 Rainier vs #6 Lake Roosevelt
- 10:30 am #10 Wahkiakum vs #2 Warden
- 12:15 pm #12 Mabton vs #5 Raymond
- 2:00 pm #9 Adna vs #8 Chief Leschi
Boys 2B
- 3:45 pm #11 Toutle Lake vs #6 Napavine
- 5:30 pm #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #7 Adna
- 7:15 pm #13 Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs #5 Morton-White Pass
- 9:00 pm #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #8 Coupeville
Boys 1B
- 9:00 am #11 Naselle vs #3 Northwest Yeshiva
- 10:30 am #10 Mount Vernon Christian vs #7 Lummi Nation
- 12:15pm #12 Crosspoint vs #5 Sunnyside Christian
- 2:00 pm #9 Wellpinit vs #8 DeSales
Girls 1B
- 3:45 pm #11 Waterville-Mansfield vs #6 Mossyrock
- 5:30 pm #15 Evergreen Lutheran vs #7 Wellpinit
- 7:15 pm #13 Cusick vs #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
- 9:00 pm #16 Willapa Valley vs #8 Pomeroy
Here's a link to the full schedule!
PARKING:
Spokane Arena has seven parking lots, with a total of 1,963 spots. Prices vary between events.
HUNGRY?
The arena came prepared this year with multiple food vendors throughout the stadium.
No need to pack a lunch, there will be sandwiches, burgers, pizza, frozen yogurt and more available for purchase!