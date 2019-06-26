The annual scenic triathlon event returns Sunday, June 30 to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho welcoming more than 2,600 registered participants. Athletes are traveling from 43 states and 16 countries. From Washington there will be 835 participants and from the U.S a total of 2,406 athletes.
The IRONMAN Village opens on Friday, June 28 at noon showcasing the latest products and trends in the industry with a professional athlete meet and greet/Q & A hosted by the North Idaho Sports Commission in the park at 6 p.m. There will be free admission to a beer garden and barbecue with food and drink available for purchase from 6-9 with live music by “Laketown Sound."
Four male and four female professionals will be available to talk to at the meet and greet on Friday evening including Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon who won the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene race and 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene champion from Bozeman, Montana Haley Chura. The 2010, 2013, and 2014 IRONMAN world champion Mirinda Carfrae will also be at the event.
Before the big event on Sunday, IRONKIDS will take over McEuen Park on Saturday for a fun run at 9 a.m along with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the CDA Tri Team. There is a $15 entry fee for the IRONKIDS event but every athlete receives a race bib, finisher shirt, medal and goodie bag. The rest of the day the IRONMAN official store and PLAYTRI Triathlon Store & Tech Service Center in the park will be open from 9-4 p.m.
Traffic will be impacted around the Coeur d’Alene area and on US-95 where the bike course will take place creating two-way traffic in the southbound lanes and delayed traffic due to flagger-controlled intersections along the course. Pre-race road closures will take effect from 1st Street to 2nd Street on Saturday, June 29 at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday at 7 p.m. You can plan ahead for the all of the road closures and delays happening this Saturday and Sunday using this link.
Athletes will begin the race at Coeur d’Alene City Park and Beach with a 1.2-mile single loop swim that takes place in beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene leading to a 56-mile bike course along the lake that both begins and ends at the transition area on Northwest Blvd. The one-loop ride presents spectacular hilltop views throughout the trek making the various climbs more rewarding. Athletes end the day with a double down and back run through McEuen Park and scenic Kootenai County to a triumphant finish downtown on Sherman Avenue. The course map can be found here and the best places to watch the athletes at each venue of the course can be found here.
Male athletes will start at 6 a.m. on Sunday with the females directly after at 6:02 a.m. Following the women will be the 6:15 age-group rolling start. Lon Getlin, a marine corps Vietnam veteran and fighter pilot from West Linn, Oregon is the races oldest competitor. The full event schedule can be found here.
The race offers a total professional prize purse of $30,000 and will award a total of 40 qualifying slots to the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France. The event’s main website can be found here.
KHQ North Idaho Reporter Adam Mayer will compete in the event for the second-straight year.