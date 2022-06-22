SPOKANE, Wash - Hoopfest is about to make it's comeback after two years! The biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world is set to kick off this Saturday in Spokane.
We're putting together everything you need to know before the first tip-off whether you're a fan, player or looking to volunteer!
PLAYERS:
Getting ready for the tournament:
Brackets will be available Wednesday for viewing.
Team check in starts on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Central Plaza in Riverfront Park. Teams coming in from out of Spokane will check in the morning on Hoopfest at 6:30 a.m.
If you need to change a registered player, you can do so for a $25 fee. This has to be done by Saturday at 8 a.m.
Game rules:
Hoopfest's rules may be different than in other similar tournaments. A full list of the rules can be found here.
VOLUNTEERS:
Hoopfest is still looking for volunteers! You can find all the information you need to sign up here.