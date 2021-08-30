SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Right now, the federal eviction moratorium is no-more, And it's impacting thousands in our area.
Now, the eviction moratorium meant landlords could not evict tenants for any reason and with that extension shut down, it means now they can.
However, it depends on what zip code you're in.
In Washington, Governor Inslee placed a bridge on the moratorium. Terri Anderson with the Spokane Tenants' Union says that's a great thing.
"(There's) a bridge to get us from the moratorium into a place where evictions can start being filed, and evictions can happen," Anderson said, "But in order for tenants to safely cross that bridge and remain housed, it means applying for rental assistance maybe entering into a reasonable repayment plan."
That's because it slows down the process, so tenants can get help before it's too late. Too late being, by the end of September.
Of course, during this time, you can be evicted if your county has 3 things. 1) operational rental assistance, 2) eviction resolution and 3) right-to-counsel programs. Anderson said Spokane County doesn't have that.
"It's my understanding that Spokane County has not been able to certify that rental assistance or the right to counsel in early resolution programs are operational," Anderson said, "And until that happens, tenants in Spokane County cannot be evicted for failure to pay rent during that period of time during the moratorium."
Folks can't be kicked out by their landlord, but they can be forced to leave because of major rent hikes.
"We are getting calls all over the city and all over the county, for tenants receiving rent increases that are just so high, they can't, they can't afford to live there," Anderson said, "Almost double rent... that's not just an eviction, that's an economic eviction."
In Idaho, everything's different.
"I believe they can start immediately," Anderson said.
Evictions notices are already out, just ask single mom Alexis Miller of Post Falls.
"On the 30th of July, I got an eviction notice saying that I had to be out by the 31st of August," Miller said.
And despite her claims that she never missed a payment and had no other issues with the landlords,
"They just said 'oh we're not renewing leases.'" Miller is being kicked out.
"I immediately broke down because I didn't think I was going to have the money to move," she said.
The issue, all too familiar to thousands of people now facing whether or not they will be evicted.
"They're anticipating initially at least 2500 evictions immediately, because that's how many notices have already been sent to tenants that are just waiting for the clock to tick," Anderson said, "and then I think that there, I'm hearing horrifying numbers like about 2000 evictions a month. And in addition to those are local formal evictions."
All anyone can hope for is for the billions of federal dollars allocated to help will actually get into the right hands, a process Anderson said may take a while.
"Either the pricing needs to go down or people need to start paying more money for people to be able to live here. Because eventually they are going to shove us all out," Miller said.
Anderson said that some states are putting caps on rent increases, others are extending protections. Either way she said something needs to be done to help keep more people from getting evicted.