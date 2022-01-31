SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The East Valley School District is in day one of remote learning for their middle and high school students. The transition is set to last one week.
The district’s website states, ‘We are committed to high quality learning experiences for all students in EVSD. Our Temporary Transition to Distance Learning will mirror the current daily school schedule as is developmentally appropriate for students. Lessons will be taught live via our synchronous video platform (Zoom) and students will have access to asynchronous learning in Seesaw or Google Classroom.’
Parents have spent Monday helping their kids adjust. Shelly Champagne is the mother of an EVHS junior. She said the days since Christmas break have brought many reminders of how things were in the previous school year.
“She said it feels like it did when they were hybrid last year, over the past month,” she said.
That's because of increased absences, both kids and staff because of rising COVID cases and exposures.
“For probably the last month, her classes have been half full,” Champagne said. “(The week of remote learning) is good timing I think. It’s the beginning of the semester. They are going back over expectations. It's a good time for it to happen.”
But even with that, this mom is preparing for a less than ideal stretch. She says they are just determined to do their best with a focus not on the stresses of today but rather the hope that it’s all for a smoother, healthier tomorrow and beyond.
“Hopefully we get back to normal and this helps,” she said.
EVSD says daily attendance will be taken during this remote learning week, and families are expected to report absences to the school. Athletics will continue with regular testing for those participating.