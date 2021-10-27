CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University (EWU) took the weekly celebration of 'Hump Day' to a whole new level this week, bringing a real life camel to campus.
EWU President David May posted photos on social media Wednesday afternoon, welcoming Izzy the camel to campus.
"Izzy loves people, neck scratching, and long walks on the beach (last one: not true probably)" May said on Twitter.
The camel was on campus until 2:00pm, according to May's post.
It's unclear if the camel will make its return to campus anytime soon, but May posted another comment to his Tweet saying "I am already scheming how to get him back soon."
