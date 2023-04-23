Cyber Defenders from Eastern Washington University are returning home as the champions of this year's NCAE Cyber Games in Florida.
This group of students competed in a collegiate competition designed to simulate real world cyber-attacks. Teams from all around the country defended their computer systems for the entire eight hours of this competition.
Points were awarded to the teams who kept their infrastructure up and running the longest.
The competition featured top-contenders in this field from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Cal State Polytechnic University Pomona, Syracuse University, Liberty University, the University of Tulsa, Illinois Institute of Technology and BYU - but the EWU Eagles were the ultimate victors.
The team worked hard for their win - just barely edging out their second-place competition by seven points.
Their team captain, Sean O'Dowd, believes their strong communication helped them achieve this close victory.
"It felt good, but we were also really holding off for a little bit because we didn't know if we won because of how close it was at the end," O'Dowd said. "There were a couple schools that were right below us so, we weren't quite sure what the final score was, but it was an amazing feeling."
For the Eagles, winning this competition is just the beginning.
"I feel like cybersecurity is a pretty niche subject, so it helps to get hands-on experience with these kinds of things—actually do real-life things with this instead just doing the normal classwork," O'Dowd said. "It's like getting to actually work with the thing we would probably do in a real event."