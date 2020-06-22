Update 6/22:
Eastern Washington University's faculty senators have voted in favor of a no confidence motion in Eastern's president Mary Cullinan.
Following the vote, Eastern's board of trustees released this statement:
The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees (BOT) is disappointed in, and saddened by the EWU Faculty Senate vote of no confidence toward President Mary Cullinan, while deeply respecting the Senate’s voice and commitment to shared governance. In unprecedented times, the EWU Faculty Senate appears to have intentionally overlooked a fair and comprehensive portrayal of Dr. Cullinan. The Faculty Senate failed to give credit to our University President for her many significant accomplishments and achievements, such as significantly promoting EWU needs to state lawmakers in Olympia , resulting in capital funding for the Interdisciplinary Science Center which is set to open this Fall; Eastern’s pending move into the state-of-the-art Catalyst Building in Spokane; the expansion of EWU’s Health Sciences program to help with the demanding needs of the region and State; launching a first-ever EWU capital campaign with record-setting donations, creating a Faculty Commons for faculty learning and enrichment; re-imagined and changed EWU advising; led efforts to make diversity and inclusion a key university priority for all organizations, which included the establishment of the Multi-Cultural Center for students; and established unprecedented university metrics giving data, information and knowledge to all decision-makers all while providing a culture of student success as a top priority for all areas of the University.
As frequently seen in the headlines, even before COVID-19 the landscape for higher education has been changing. More people are pursuing and earning online degrees, community colleges are now offering multiple applied bachelor’s degrees, there are more non-traditional students than ever before, and employer demands for skill-based graduates are just some of the challenges exacerbated by reduced State funding and now a pandemic crisis. The BOT will continue to move forward with the course we have charted. The needs and requirements of our students have changed, and we as a University must also change to meet those needs - as well as those of our region and our State. The Board, in consultation with the administration and faculty, is charged with determining the future mission and academic structure of Eastern. In making that determination, the Board will consider input from all interested parties in meetings to be scheduled in the coming months. Working together we will move EWU into the future.
Student success is the ultimate goal of the EWU Board of Trustees, the administration, faculty and staff. Only by working together, not against each other, will we achieve that goal. It will take an unprecedented level of collective good will and thoughtfulness, while also making difficult decisions, to ensure EWU can soar for generations to come. The Board of Trustees is committed to utilizing all the data and facts required to sustain our beloved university, and continue the amazing life-changing work as an institute of higher learning. The Faculty Senate is critical to this effort, as well as to the continued success of Eastern Washington University. EWU Board of Trustees
Eastern Washington University released this statement:
While disappointed in the vote by the Academic Senate of the EWU Faculty Organization, Eastern President Mary Cullinan respects its right to voice concerns and provide feedback in accordance with its bylaws.
The president strongly supports the Faculty Organization’s role in the shared governance process that is so critical to the development of university-wide policy, and she remains committed to partnering with faculty to work through its concerns while ensuring students receive an excellent education. Cullinan also looks forward to working with the Board of Trustees, as well as students, staff, and alumni, to pursue ways Eastern can sustain its core mission while navigating these challenging times.
Previous Coverage:
Eastern Washington University's President Dr. Mary Cullinan is facing a vote of no confidence from her faculty.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review first reported, the vote by the university's faculty senate is scheduled for Monday, June 22 as the board of trustees decides whether to declare a severe financial crisis.
In a recent survey, Cullinan's overall performance was evaluated as "poor" or "needs improvement" by 70% of some 226 responding faculty members. She also received low marks for consultation and communication with students, faculty and staff, as well as her leadership in Cheney and Olympia.
In a statement provided to the Spokesman, an EWU spokesman said the following:
"President Mary Cullinan strongly supports the EWU Faculty Organization’s role in the shared governance process that is critical to the planning and development of university-wide policy. The president has always valued the insight and perspective of the organization’s Academic Senate.
The president is aware of the pending motion set forth by the Senate, and respects its right to voice its opinions. She has always valued a strong and transparent relationship with the Faculty Organization and looks forward to it continuing as the university works together through these challenging times to ensure students have an excellent learning experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.