Die Hard Eagle fans have an opportunity to own a piece of "The Inferno."
According to Eastern Washington University, new turf is being installed so the university is selling pieces of the original.
Fans can purchase chucks of the field through July 31. A 2x3 doormat costs $20 with a 5x5 patio rug costing $75 and a 7 1/2X7 1/2 tailgate rug costing $175.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Eagle Athletic Fund which supports EWU student-athlete scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.