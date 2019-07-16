Watch again

Eastern Washington football players Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore have each been released from the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in downtown Spokane early Saturday morning.

Moore was released Monday, while Hayes received treatment and was released hours after the incident in the central bar district at Main Ave. and N. Division St.

Hayes told our partners at the Spokesman-Review that he was shot in the neck, while Moore was shot in the chest. He also described the shooting as "random."

"I’m a firm believer that God works in mysterious ways! He definitely watched over my brother [Hayes] and I the other night! I just want to thank everyone for your prayers. I love you all," Moore said in a tweet on Monday.

Both players are expected to fully recover. Hayes told the S-R the bullet remains in his neck, but he expects to be ready for EWU's first practice in August. Moore is expected to take a few weeks longer.

"So very thankful that Dehonta and Keith will be okay," EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey wrote on Twitter. "Eagle Nation we need your thoughts and prayers for these two young men and their families."

The shooting continues to be investigated by Major Crimes Detectives.

KHQ has reached out to both Hayes and Moore, but an EWU official says neither are available for further comments.