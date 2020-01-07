CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University says George Becker, a freshman on the football team, has passed away. He was 18.
"Eastern Washington University is saddened to learn of the death of George Becker, a freshman offensive lineman on the football team, over the winter break," a statement from EWU reads. "The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family."
Funeral services for Becker are set for Saturday, Jan. 11, according to SWX's Rob Jesselson.
Very sad news for EWU football... George Becker, a member of the football team, died over the break. His funeral service is set for Saturday. Here is a statement from the university... pic.twitter.com/EAIigWvkoT— Rob Jesselson (@RobJesselson) January 7, 2020
Becker was a freshman offensive lineman from Gridley, Calif., graduating from Gridley High School in 2019. A Facebook post from Becker's high school football team says services are being held Saturday at 10 a.m..
"Eastern Washington University is saddened to learn of the death of George Becker, a freshman offensive lineman on the football team, over the winter break. The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family" https://t.co/SXhyzj9atx— Ryan W. Collingwood (@SR_Collingwood) January 7, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.