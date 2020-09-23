CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University (EWU) is telling students the choice is theirs when it comes to attending class. Eagles have the option to go to class online, in-person or a mix of both.
According to EWU's website, the "Max flex" plan gives students the option of living on or off campus, while taking classes online or in-person when it is safe to do so. With that, there will be reduced online course delivery fees, and modified access and hours for campus buildings and services.
There will be buildings that students won't be able to use, like the Pub Technology Center, the Spokane Fitness Center, and the Sports and Recreation Center.
Students who choose to do classes fully online at Eastern can apply for a Chrome Book.
For other schools in the Spokane area, Gonzaga is also having a mix of in-person and online classes. Gonzaga has seen 38 COVID-19 cases since school started. Right now, 16 students living off-campus have tested positive, plus eight student living on-campus.
Over at WSU, who is having classes online, the Pullman Police Department says over the past month, there's been 23 tickets given to students who are going against the rules and are hosting parties.
