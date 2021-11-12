EWU Hall of Fame inductee, Maxine Davis, passes away at 81

SPOKANE, Wash- Maxine Davis was a beloved member of the Spokane, Cheney, and Deer Park community.
Davis passed away early last week.
For many decades she commuted between Deer Park and her classroom at Eastern Washington University.
She worked in colleges and universities for many years and was trailblazer for women working in higher education.
In 2008, she was inducted into the EWU Athletic Hall of Fame for her work in coaching gymnastics and dance.
Davis retired from EWU in 2000 but found her way back into the classroom at Gonzaga University.
Davis was a published author for first aid practices and used to educate first responders and firemen, which she was immensely proud of, she didn't miss an opportunity to let others know that her students were her students for life.
The family has decided to honor her wishes to abstain from a public funeral service and they will have a memorial service at a later date.
Davis was 81.