CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University (EWU) has named Erin Ross as the director of tribal relations.
Ross is a member of the Cowlitz Tribe in Southwest Washington and most recently worked with the Coeur d'Alene tribe as a planning manager where she was involved with economic development, land use, transportation and sovereignty.
She also served as chief of staff for Lisa Brown's 2018 congressional campaign.
Ross has earned two degrees from EWU, including a bachelor's in government and most recently a master's degree in urban and regional planning with a specialization in tribal planning.
She started this new position on July 1.