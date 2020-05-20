CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University has permanently become "test-optional," no longer requiring freshman or transfer applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores to be considered for admission.
“This decision demonstrates EWU’s commitment to its mission to provide opportunity for personal transformation through excellence in learning,” said Provost David May. “EWU is making this decision after deep deliberation and broad consultation with academic leaders, students and their families, and experts in college equity and testing.”
After having announced plans to temporarily waive SAT/ACT requirements for students impacted by COVID-19, EWU's announcement this week makes the change permanent for all potential students.
“Tests don’t always prove helpful in our ability to predict how well a student will succeed in college,” said Jens Larson, EWU associate vice president for enrollment. “Evidence tends to suggest the hard work students do in high school is just as predictive.”
The Evergreen State College and EWU are the only current public four-year universities in Washington state that have joined the test optional movement.
Over 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities--including over 400 of the nation’s most selective institutions--no longer require prospective students to submit ACT or SAT scores.
“We also see ample evidence that standardized tests can give advantages to students who already have advantages, like coming from a high-income family or attending a wealthier school district,” said Larson.
The impact for students could be very beneficial, said Larson, who noted that testing has been deeply disrupted by COVID-19 and that the tests themselves usually cost more than a college application. EWU offers the lowest tuition and fees of all Washington’s public universities.
“As the world and the region adapt to the impacts of COVID-19, we want to work to provide maximum opportunity for every future student to join us and succeed,” May said. “That’s just one way we serve the region and the state’s population.”
Students are still welcome to submit test scores when applying for admission, but all applicants will receive the same consideration regardless of scores. Test scores will also not be considered when awarding university merit scholarships.
"It is hoped that EWU’s decision will reduce stress and complexity for students, families, and high schools," a release from EWU read.
Students applying to EWU should contact the admissions office if they have questions or concerns about their test scores or the admission process.
EWU also recently announced it is taking an online-first approach to its upcoming fall quarter, offering most courses online but having some in-person instruction allowed for certain classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.