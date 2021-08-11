CHENEY, Wash. - Erin Conroy, a junior at Eastern Washington University (EWU), is the winner of a full-year tuition waiver as part of the #EagsVaxUp incentive program.
Conroy is a pre-nursing major and has won a waiver of almost $6,900, which is the cost of three full quarters.
Conroy's name was drawn from a pool of students who successfully uploaded their vaccination information to Med+Proctor. During July, EWU also drew weekly student winners for one of 10 thousand dollar scholarships made available through the Washington Student Achievement Council.
EWU Interim President May announced a vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff at the university.