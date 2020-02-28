CHENEY, Wash. - Administrators and the Board of Trustees at Eastern Washington University say they will not move forward with a financial review of EWU Athletics.
Earlier this week, a professor made a presentation that claimed spending on athletics has no positive impact on enrollment, retention or recruitment of students.
Board Chair Vickie Wilson released the following statement Friday afternoon:
As always, all of us are committed to asking questions and hearing feedback from all areas and groups to understand and guide our university’s future. At this time, President Cullinan and the Board of Trustees will not be moving forward with an independent review of EWU Athletics. We believe the athletics organization is moving forward in a positive way with their budget alignment and plan the BOT approved two years ago, and we believe under Lynn Hickey’s leadership it will continue to do so. The Board of Trustees is obliged by law to continuously review the athletics budget, and we take that obligation very seriously. This is why we review the athletic financials at every board meeting and will continue to do so, and will continue to ask questions. Over the coming months the Board of Trustees is looking forward to hearing from the President’s newly established Student Success Academic Committee, and all the new and innovative ideas that the faculty have in helping and ensuring success for our students today and in the future.
The athletic department typically spends between $12 million and $14 million a year, with most of that money coming from student fees or university coffers. The report says ticket sales and donations accounted for about 8 percent of athletic spending last year.
Eastern Washington University plays in the Big Sky Conference.
