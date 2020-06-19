Eastern Washington University's President Dr. Mary Cullinan is facing a vote of no confidence from her faculty.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review first reported, the vote by the university's faculty senate is scheduled for Monday, June 22 as the board of trustees decides whether to declare a severe financial crisis.
In a recent survey, Cullinan's overall performance was evaluated as "poor" or "needs improvement" by 70% of some 226 responding faculty members. She also received low marks for consultation and communication with students, faculty and staff, as well as her leadership in Cheney and Olympia.
In a statement provided to the Spokesman, an EWU spokesman said the following:
"President Mary Cullinan strongly supports the EWU Faculty Organization’s role in the shared governance process that is critical to the planning and development of university-wide policy. The president has always valued the insight and perspective of the organization’s Academic Senate.
The president is aware of the pending motion set forth by the Senate, and respects its right to voice its opinions. She has always valued a strong and transparent relationship with the Faculty Organization and looks forward to it continuing as the university works together through these challenging times to ensure students have an excellent learning experience."
