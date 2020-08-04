CHENEY, Wash. - Tuesday, Eastern Washington University (EWU) President Mary Cullinan announced that she is stepping down from her position as president, effective immediately.
EWU's Board of Trustees appointed David May, the now former provost and vice president for academic affairs, to be the interim president. May will be in the interim president position for two years while a search for a new president takes place.
May started as EWU's Vice Provost in 2017. He became the interim provost in 2019 before taking the role permanently in March.
According to the university, Cullinan will hold a role, for the next six weeks, that allows her to help EWU prepare for the upcoming academic year.
“I have been honored to serve as Eastern Washington University’s first female president,” Cullinan said. “EWU is a valuable asset to this region with exceptional students, faculty and staff, alumni, and community supporters. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure EWU continues on the road to success during these challenging times.”
On June 22, EWU's faculty senators voted in favor of a no confidence motion for Cullinan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.