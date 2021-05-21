CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University (EWU) President David May is recommendation the elimination of some of its bachelors and masters degree programs.
Some programs will go through alterations and reductions, and some are being halted completely.
The following programs will be made unavailable or eliminated:
- Bachelor of Music/Jazz Bachelor of Music/Musical Theatre
- Master of Music/Performance
- Master of Music/Jazz Studies
- BA and BS Journalism
- BAE Visual Arts Education/Secondary (Elem and Sec. combined into one K-12 degree)
- Supply Chain/Operations Management (BAB)
According to the program review document, the reduction in majors has already been approved by the university and the provost.
Other programs have been recommended to be moved online through the Academic Partnerships platform. These include:
- BS in Business Management Education
- MA in History
- MM in Music
Interim President Dr. David May also made recommendations to further reduce programs at EWU including the elimination of the MA in Music degree and MS in Communication Studies.
While the eliminated programs will begin reducing new major declarations, EWU will be providing students already enrolled in the majors a pathway to graduation.
