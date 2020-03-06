CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University is asking faculty to conduct online finals out of an abundance of caution due to novel coronavirus concerns.
EWU stated in a letter that while there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus and no individuals pending test results, the university has asked professors to forego in-person finals during the regularly-scheduled finals week on March 17-20 and conduct finals online.
Faculty also have the option of conducting in-person finals during the week of March 9-13 as an alternative.
EWU says it is not closing or suspending operations at this time, as housing/dining operations will continue to remain open for students choosing to stay on campus for the remainder of winter quarter and/or during spring break.
As a precaution, the Union Market will suspend self-service and salad bar offerings, replacing with behind-the-counter options.
EWU is also arranging the immediate return for any students currently studying abroad. The university will arrange for completion of their studies in the U.S.
EWU continues to actively work with state and local agencies to continue monitoring the situation and implement recommendations for bolstering safety plans.
“We have been in close contact with our partners at Multicare Rockwood and the Spokane Regional Health District,” says Tricia Hughes, EWU’s senior director for Wellness and Recreation Programs. “The Multicare Rockwood system has put a robust response plan in place for their clinical providers with concrete testing protocol."
