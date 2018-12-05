CHENEY, Wash. - Calling all musicians! Grab your trombone, tuba or trumpet this Saturday, Dec. 8, and join Eastern Washington University’s Alumni and Community Playoff Band as the Eagles take on UC Davis in the FCS quarterfinals at Roos Field at 1:05 p.m.
With students - and some band members - on break after finals this week, EWU is continuing the tradition of inviting skilled musicians from the community to be a part of this mega pep band!
Eastern hopes to reach its maximum of 200 musicians so everyone is invited to play, regardless of age or experience. You will have a chance to form the team tunnel before kickoff and play in the stands throughout the game, including our fight song “Go Eagles!”
Those interested can follow this link for information and printable information on the music you’ll need for the game: http://alumni.ewu.edu/2018band.
Please contact Don Goodwin in EWU’s Music Department for questions at dgoodwin@ewu.edu or 509.359.2369.