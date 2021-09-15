CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University students are moving in starting Thursday ahead of the first in-person session next Wednesday.
However, before students set foot in their dorms, they will need to show proof of vaccination. On top of that, EWU will be testing students in order to start the year with a "clean baseline."
If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they will have the choice of staying in isolation dorms or going back home for ten days.
EWU will impose a $250 fine on anyone who has not been vaccinated and doesn't have a medical or religious waiver. They said they will work with these students to meet requirements and avoid fines if possible.