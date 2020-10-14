CHENEY WA - Eastern Washington University announced on Wednesday that they will be continuing with a 'max flex' model for winter quarter. With the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff its top priority, Eastern says they will continue to offer most courses online for the winter 2021 quarter, while in-person instruction will be allowed for certain classes.
Spring semester classes will follow the same format used in fall, which included a mix of online and in-person instruction.
Eastern will be identifying classes that cannot be offered online, such as some labs, and approve these for in-person instruction while following public health guidelines.
“This sensible approach will help ensure the health and safety of our entire campus community,” says interim EWU President David May. “At the same time, we must continue to look at ways to find a strong path forward and provide academic continuity during this uncertain period so students can continue their progress toward a degree.”
May also says that Eastern continues to follow the lead of public health officials, as well as its own faculty experts in public health and the sciences, to help guide the university’s decision-making process.
Eastern will also continue to provide residential halls and limited dining operations for students who choose to live on campus.
A full list of what campus services and buildings are open can be found at https://www.ewu.edu/maxflex/#services. Please visit www.ewu.edu/coronavirus for the latest information during the pandemic.
