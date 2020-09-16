Eastern Washington University and the City of Cheney said they will fine students if they continuously do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
According to a joint statement from EWU and the City of Cheney, police will focus on education first but when education is not enough to change behavior, police will issues fines.
Violations they will address include:
- Individual violating a proclamation requirement (facemask, social distancing; RCW 43.06.220(5))
- Gross misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and/or 365 days jail
- Individual violating an order issued by local or State Board of Health, or by local health official (facemask, social distancing; RCW 70.05.120(4))
- Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $100 and/or 90 days jail
- Failure to disperse a party/gathering as described above
- Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $100 and/or 90 days jail (RCW 9A.84.020)
EWU and the City of Cheney said officers do not anticipate making arrests.
EWU students who are caught violating guidelines off campus will be reported to the EWU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.