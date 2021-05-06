CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University (EWU) will not require students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine, EWU Interim President David May said Thursday in a press release.
This announcement comes as a growing number of colleges in Washington say they will require students and faculty to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
"The decision to get vaccinated is not one that we can make for you" said May in the announcement. He went on to say that choosing to get vaccinated is "how Eagles take care of one another and our broader community."
The press release also asked students and faculty to take responsibility by getting the vaccine on their own, but reinforced that it would not be a requirement.
May said that the university is evaluating the latest health information available and also said that the university is considering easing some restrictions to those who are vaccinated. May also said that there may be some areas on campus where vaccination requirements are implemented.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including information about the benefits of getting vaccinated, key things to know, and frequently asked questions about the vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov.