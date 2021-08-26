SPOKANE, Wash. - In March, the Spokane County Sheriff and Spokane Police Chief made a plea to the community: help put an end to youth gang violence. But that wasn't enough to stop the killing of another teenager, 19-year-old Kash Amos, in April.
KHQ sat down with an ex-gang member, William Davis of Compton, who said he is committed to saving lives but can't do it alone.
"I stopped believing that officials actually really wanted to help stop the violence," Davis said.
Davis said he is a former Crips gang member from Compton, CA. He moved to Spokane in 2016 and ever since has been trying to change the course he sees Spokane heading toward. Davis mentors at-risk youth and educates the community based on his own experiences.
"One of my brothers was sitting in his car and a 12-year-old walked up and shot him 6 times," Davis said.
Davis added there is a pattern he has seen here. Stopping gang violence always becomes a topic of conversation right after someone has been shot but it then quickly fades into the background, and the vicious cycle continues.
"Then we had the last, I want to say the three murders then the community stepped back up and said hey, we got to do something we got to stop this,” Davis said.
Those three murders all happened in less than a year. All of them resulted in teenagers dying.
- Norvell Amos, 15-years-old
- Owar Opiew, 16-years-old
- Kash Amos, 19-years-old
Davis said the heartbreaking reality here is it's kids getting involved in gangs.
"11, 12 years old we were learning how to shoot to kill,” Davis said.
Davis was referring to his time in Crips back in the 60s, but he said he has already seen kids claiming gangs in elementary schools in Spokane.
While Davis said there is a lull in gang violence and killings, that could change at any time. The answer, he said, is for everyone in the community to make this a permanent priority.
"I think we need to continue to put it out there, at least that lets the community know that some people, somebody is doing something and has not forgotten about all of the people that lost their lives and the family involvement,” Davis said.
William Davis is calling on everyone from community leaders to law enforcement to make gang violence a permanent priority.
If you have any questions or are interested in learning how you can help, Davis says to email him at wdavishkr@yahoo.com.