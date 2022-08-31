Von Ehlinger is convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern.

BOISE, Idaho - Former Idaho State Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. He's eligible for parole after eight years.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual.

Von Ehlinger will be required to pay a $5,000 fine, $2,015 in restitution and has to register as a sex offender.

Prior to the sentencing, the victim delivered an audio impact statement saying she has post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of von Ehlinger raping her.

"I find myself on edge all the time and petrified," she said. "I hope I have paved a path for other victims in Idaho. I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars.”

