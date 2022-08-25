BOISE, Idaho - Ex-Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger's motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied on Thursday, the Idaho Statesman reported. Now, he'll be sentenced on Aug. 31.
Last year, he was convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern. He was originally set to be sentenced in July, but he filed for a new trial saying there was insufficient evidence to convict him.
Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 4:45 p.m.
The jury in former Idaho lawmaker Aaron Ehlinger's trial found him guilty of rape Friday after 11 hours of deliberations.
He was found not guilty of forced penetration.
Ehlinger was tried for raping a 19-year-old intern. She said he brought her to dinner, then into his downtown Boise apartment under false pretenses.
She reported that he forced her to perform oral sex despite her telling him she did not want to.
Ehlinger denied that the sex wasn't consensual. "She never once gave me any indication that she did not want to participate in this," he said.