ASOTIN, Wash. — Former Superior Court Judge for Asotin, Garfield, and Columbia counties, Scott Gallina, pled guilty to sexual assault on April 4—the day his trial was set to begin.
Gallina was arrested in April 2019 at the Asotin County Courthouse on suspicion of sexual assault involving two female employees, with alleged incidents involving nine women going as far back as 2014. According to the court documents following his initial arrest, some of the women developed a "safety plan" to help each other from being alone with Gallina, using a "buddy system" when going into his chambers.
The 58-year-old ex-judge admitted to one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth degree sexual assault in court on Monday, a Class C felony and gross misdemeanor respectively. Gallina had been set to appear before a jury on two additional counts of sexual assault, along with charges of second-degree rape and indecent liberties, which if convicted on all counts could result in a sentence between two decades and life in prison.
The charges he did not plead guilty to, however, will be dropped with prejudice and cannot be filed against him.
According to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the victims in the case supported the plea deal.
“This case represents a grotesque abuse of power by a public official,” Ferguson said in a statement to the media. “It also represents a betrayal of trust, not only to Scott Gallina’s victims, but to the public he was supposed to serve. His victims’ remarkable courage made this outcome possible. I am grateful for their support of this resolution, which will spare them of having to recount their assaults at trial. We will argue for the maximum penalty allowed under his guilty plea.”
Judge Michael Price of Spokane was brought in to oversee the case. On Monday, he told those who had been summoned for jury selection that the case had been resolved.
The Washington Attorney Generals Office has recommended the maximum sentence of 27 months. Under the plea agreement, Gallina cannot be sentenced to less than 13 months. He will be barred from contacting his victims for at least two years. Additionally, he will face 36 months of community custody and is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his release from prison.
In Sept. 2021, an agreement was reached with one of Gallina's victims and Asotin County, with a settlement of $100,000 paid out.
In that agreement, Asotin officials must establish protocols for the investigation of harassment claims and maintain a written policy on sex discrimination and sexual harassment, as well as provide mandatory training to employees about federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
A hearing date of June 16 was set to determine Gallina’s sentence. He will remain out of custody on a $50,000 bond until he’s sentenced.